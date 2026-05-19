Ten years on, mystery still surrounds EgyptAir crash that killed 66, including one Belgian

Credit : Belga/AFP.

It has been ten years since EgyptAir Flight 804 crash plunged into the Mediterranean Sea, killing all 66 people on board, including one Belgian.

The Airbus A320 operated by EgyptAir disappeared from radar on 19 May 2016 while travelling from Paris to Cairo.

Among the victims were 40 Egyptians, 15 French nationals and passengers from several other countries, including Belgium, Canada, Iraq and the UK.

Earlier this year, the Paris Public Prosecutor's Office requested that the case be dismissed, arguing that the investigation had failed to establish any wrongdoing beyond mistakes allegedly committed by the deceased crew members.

According to French prosecutors, the crash was likely caused by a cockpit fire triggered by a combination of an oxygen leak from the pilot's oxygen mask storage system and an unidentified heat source.

The prosecution further alleged that the fatal oxygen leak resulted from the accidental activation of an emergency button by the co-pilot.

Investigators also referred to cockpit recordings suggesting an overly casual atmosphere among crew members shortly before the disaster.

Relatives of the victims, grouped together in an association, have strongly criticised the handling of the investigation and continue to demand that EgyptAir face criminal charges over alleged maintenance failures.

In a statement marking the tenth anniversary of the crash, the families accused the French justice system of delivering a 'botched investigation' and failing to fully establish the truth behind the disaster.

Related News