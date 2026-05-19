Tuesday 19 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Windows shattered in mysterious explosion in Molenbeek

Tuesday 19 May 2026
By  Anas El Baye
Windows shattered in mysterious explosion in Molenbeek
Credit : Brussels Fire Brigade.

An explosion occurred overnight on Rue de la Borne in Molenbeek, the Brussels Fire Brigade confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 02:10.

The blast shattered several windows along the street, according to firefighters. No injuries were reported.

The exact circumstances surrounding the explosion remain unclear for now, and an investigation is ongoing.

The incident comes shortly after another emergency intervention in Ixelles, where a snack bar was severely damaged by a fire linked to its extraction system.

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