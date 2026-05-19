Windows shattered in mysterious explosion in Molenbeek

Credit : Brussels Fire Brigade.

An explosion occurred overnight on Rue de la Borne in Molenbeek, the Brussels Fire Brigade confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 02:10.

The blast shattered several windows along the street, according to firefighters. No injuries were reported.

The exact circumstances surrounding the explosion remain unclear for now, and an investigation is ongoing.

The incident comes shortly after another emergency intervention in Ixelles, where a snack bar was severely damaged by a fire linked to its extraction system.

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