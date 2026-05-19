Brussels and Flanders join forces to help Brussels jobseekers find work in suburbs

The Brussels employment office Actiris. Credit: Belga

Brussels regional employment office Actiris and its Flemish counterpart VDAB are cooperating to help more people from Brussels find jobs in the Flemish periphery surrounding the capital.

Jobseekers receiving support through the programme will rise from 2,000 to 6,000, Brussels Employment Minister Laurent Hublet (Les Engagés) announced on Tuesday.

Actiris and VDAB have been working together for several years to connect jobless Brussels residents with labour shortages in surrounding areas, particularly near Brussels Airport.

According to Hublet, the cooperation scheme has proven effective so far.

The Brussels minister was due to meet Flemish Brussels Minister Cieltje Van Achter (N-VA) on Tuesday morning to discuss further strengthening the partnership.

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