Global Sumud Flotilla: Israeli Minister's actions spark global outcry

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The treatment of members of the humanitarian flotilla intercepted by Israel as it transported relief supplies meant for Gaza has drawn widespread condemnation.

On Wednesday, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir shared footage showing members of the flotilla being humiliated after trying to get past the Israeli blockade of the Gaza strip.

The video depicted individuals being roughly forced to the ground and made to kneel with their heads facing down.

Diplomatic outrage swiftly followed, with countries including Belgium, the Netherlands, France, and Spain summoning their Israeli ambassadors over the incident.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper expressed shock at the footage, stating on social media that it violated "the most basic standards of respect." The British government has demanded an explanation from Israeli authorities.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul echoed the criticism, calling Ben-Gvir’s conduct “completely unacceptable” and fundamentally at odds with the shared values of Germany and Israel. Earlier, German Ambassador to Israel Steffen Seibert had voiced similar disapproval.

The U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, also condemned Ben-Gvir over his treatment of the crew of the flotilla, calling the acts “reprehensible.”

While describing the flotilla as a “foolish stunt,” Huckabee accused Ben-Gvir of betraying “the dignity of his nation.”

He also noted that Israeli leaders such as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar had already condemned the treatment of the flotilla's crew.

The chorus of condemnations further included Australia, Italy, South Korea and a host of other governments.

For their part, the organisers of the flotilla issued a statement condemning the minister's actions, saying: “They no longer hide their crimes. They film them.”

According to the group, Netanyahu’s criticism was less about the acts themselves and more about the international exposure of Israel’s behaviour.

The organisation added that the world should be outraged about what Palestinians endure daily when the cameras are absent.