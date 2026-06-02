Dozens of flights cancelled at Charleroi Airport on Tuesday morning due to strike

Charleroi Airport. Credit: Belga

Around 30 flights departing from or arriving at Charleroi Airport (BSCA) were cancelled on Tuesday morning following strike action by part of the workforce at air traffic control provider Skeyes, the airport's spokesperson told Belga. All other scheduled flights are currently delayed.

At Charleroi Airport, the disruption is expected to continue until 09:30, when air traffic operations are due to resume. According to the spokesperson, airport teams are working to find solutions to address the anticipated tarmac space shortage, as aircraft that have not yet departed will need to share space with incoming flights.

"We are trying to move some aircraft. But normally, this type of operation is carried out with the assistance of air traffic controllers," the spokesperson said.

The situation has led to unusually large numbers of passengers gathering in the terminal, although conditions remained calm on Tuesday morning.

"Our main objective is to be ready for 09:30 when air traffic can resume," the spokesperson added.