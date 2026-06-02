DHL hit by overnight airport strike as at least 12 cargo flights delayed

DHL aircraft. Credit: Belga

Logistics company DHL has been significantly affected by the spontaneous strike by Skeyes air traffic controllers during the night from Monday to Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the German company.

"We have at least 12 flights that were unable to depart on time," a spokesperson for DHL Aviation told Belga.

As a result, the flights did not reach their scheduled final destinations.

A large share of DHL's operations at Brussels Airport takes place during the night, making the company particularly vulnerable to the disruption caused by the overnight suspension of air traffic.

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