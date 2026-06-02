DHL hit by overnight airport strike as at least 12 cargo flights delayed

Logistics company DHL has been significantly affected by the spontaneous strike by Skeyes air traffic controllers during the night from Monday to Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the German company.
"We have at least 12 flights that were unable to depart on time," a spokesperson for DHL Aviation told Belga.
As a result, the flights did not reach their scheduled final destinations.
A large share of DHL's operations at Brussels Airport takes place during the night, making the company particularly vulnerable to the disruption caused by the overnight suspension of air traffic.