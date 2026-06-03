American food giant Cargill to invest millions in Belgium expansion

Cargill's House of Chocolate in Mouscron, a centre dedicated to chocolate innovation, product development and collaboration with chefs and food industry professionals, pictured on 31 May 2022. Credit : Belga / Kurt Desplenter.

US agribusiness giant Cargill will invest around €56 million across three Belgian sites to expand its edible oils and premium chocolate production while strengthening food innovation activities in Europe.

The company announced on Wednesday that the investments will be spread across its facilities in Belgian cities of Izegem, Mouscron and Vilvoorde.

In Izegem, Cargill has invested €21 million in its edible oils bottling plant, which it describes as its largest such facility in Europe. Around 60% of the site has been modernised over the past year, including the addition of two new production lines dedicated to the foodservice sector.

The upgrade is expected to nearly double production capacity while improving automation and long-term supply reliability.

The largest share of the investment, €30 million, is being directed towards the company's gourmet chocolate facility in Mouscron. The expansion will add 10,500 square metres of production space and nearly double output capacity.

The site will manufacture the company's premium Veliche couverture chocolate range, supplying artisan foodservice customers, restaurants and food manufacturers.

Meanwhile, Cargill is investing €5.4 million in its innovation centre in Vilvoorde, where a new pilot facility has been installed to support rapid prototyping, ingredient functionality testing and collaboration with customers in the human food, animal feed and pet food sectors.

The latest investment comes on top of a previously announced €45 million commitment to the Vilvoorde food innovation centre.

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