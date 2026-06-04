Belgians spend more online, but foreign retailers reap growing share of profits

Credit: pxfuel.

Belgians spent €18.3 billion online last year, up 5.4% from 2024, according to the latest annual report from the Belgian e-commerce federation Becom.

More than nine in ten Belgians made at least one online purchase during the year, with clothing and footwear remaining the most popular category, accounting for €2.7 billion in spending.

Electronics followed at €1.7 billion, while everyday consumer goods such as food and beauty products generated €1.26 billion in online sales.

Despite the overall growth, an increasing share of spending is flowing to foreign online retailers.

According to Becom, revenue for Belgian e-commerce businesses rose by just 3.43%, lagging the overall increase in online spending. This suggests that international platforms and retailers are capturing a growing portion of the Belgian market.

The report also highlights the growing influence of artificial intelligence on consumer behaviour.

Social media is also playing an increasingly important role in purchasing decisions. More than a third of Belgians (36%) said social media platforms sometimes influence what they buy online.

The findings underline the continued growth of e-commerce in Belgium, while raising questions about the competitiveness of domestic online retailers in an increasingly international market.

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