Could Elon Musk become the World's first trillionaire this June?

Elon Musk is on the verge of becoming the world's first trillionaire, with the planned stock market listing of SpaceX expected to push his fortune close to the $1 trillion mark.
According to Bloomberg calculations, SpaceX is expected to offer shares at $135 in its upcoming initial public offering, although the pricing has not yet been officially confirmed.
At that valuation, Musk's net worth would rise to an estimated $988 billion, just $12 billion short of the symbolic $1 trillion threshold.
A further increase of just 2.2% in SpaceX's share price after the flotation, bringing it to around $138 per share, would make Musk the first person in history with a fortune exceeding $1 trillion.
The SpaceX IPO is expected to take place in mid-June and is likely to be one of the most closely watched market debuts in recent years.
The company has become a dominant player in the commercial space industry through its rocket launches, satellite internet network Starlink and contracts with NASA and the US government.
Financial markets have increasingly speculated that a successful listing could further cement Musk's position at the top of global wealth rankings.