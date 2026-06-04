Could Elon Musk become the World's first trillionaire this June?

'The people voted for major government reform' claims a post by Elon Musk's X profile account is displayed on a smartphone with Elon musk profile in the background, December 20, 2024. Credit: Belga

Elon Musk is on the verge of becoming the world's first trillionaire, with the planned stock market listing of SpaceX expected to push his fortune close to the $1 trillion mark.

According to Bloomberg calculations, SpaceX is expected to offer shares at $135 in its upcoming initial public offering, although the pricing has not yet been officially confirmed.

At that valuation, Musk's net worth would rise to an estimated $988 billion, just $12 billion short of the symbolic $1 trillion threshold.

A further increase of just 2.2% in SpaceX's share price after the flotation, bringing it to around $138 per share, would make Musk the first person in history with a fortune exceeding $1 trillion.

The SpaceX IPO is expected to take place in mid-June and is likely to be one of the most closely watched market debuts in recent years.

The company has become a dominant player in the commercial space industry through its rocket launches, satellite internet network Starlink and contracts with NASA and the US government.

Financial markets have increasingly speculated that a successful listing could further cement Musk's position at the top of global wealth rankings.