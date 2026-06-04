Over 140,000 millionaires now call Belgium home

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The number of millionaires in Belgium increased by nearly 9% last year, reaching 146,400 people with investable assets worth at least $1 million (€860,000), according to the latest global wealth report from Capgemini.

The figure marks the first increase in four years and outpaces the European average.

Together, Belgium's millionaires now control an estimated €333 billion in wealth, up 10.2% compared with 2024.

Capgemini's annual report measures investable assets including shares, bonds, investments, cash and real estate holdings, but excludes primary residences, art collections, cars and jewellery.

Among Belgium's wealthy population, 618 individuals qualify as ultra-high-net-worth individuals, possessing more than $30 million (€25.8 million) in investable assets.

Globally, the number of dollar millionaires reached 25.3 million.

According to Capgemini, both the growth in millionaire numbers and the increase in total wealth were stronger in Belgium than elsewhere in Europe, largely due to stock market performance.

Despite the rise in wealth at the top, Belgium's millionaire class remains less concentrated than the global average.

Worldwide, the ultra-rich control 34.8% of all millionaire wealth. In Belgium, the equivalent figure stands at 12.7%.

"The pyramid is getting heavier at the top," said Iben Lambrechts of Capgemini during a press conference.

The wealth of Belgium's ultra-rich increased by 15% over the past year, while the country's so-called "everyday millionaires" saw their assets grow by 8.9%.

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