Thousands of laughing gas bottles seized during nightlife operation in Northern Brussels

A pile of discarded nitrous-oxide (laughing gas) canisters in Saint-Josse-ten-Noode. Credit: Belga.

More than 3,300 nitrous oxide canisters, commonly known as laughing gas, have been seized during a large-scale inspection operation targeting nightlife venues in northern Brussels, police announced on Friday.

The operation, carried out on 30 May across five establishments in the Brussels-North police zone, which covers Schaerbeek, Evere and Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, led to the arrest of seven suspects who were subsequently handed over to the Brussels public prosecutor's office.

A further two individuals were detained administratively.

Six of the seven judicial suspects have since been charged with participation in a criminal organisation as well as the possession and sale of nitrous oxide. One of the establishments inspected was placed under judicial seal.

The operation involved several federal partners, including the Belgian public health, finance and economy authorities. According to police, the inspections formed part of broader efforts to combat drug trafficking, money laundering and crime linked to the nightlife sector.

In total, police drew up 57 official reports and identified numerous tax, social security and administrative offences.

Alongside the nitrous oxide seizure, officers confiscated 80.5 kilograms of tobacco worth an estimated €31,143 and €3,040 in cash.

The 3,345 canisters, each containing three kilograms of nitrous oxide, accounted for the majority of the haul. Police estimated the total value of all seized goods at €334,500.

Authorities warned that nitrous oxide is treated as a narcotic when used for recreational purposes.

Repeated inhalation can lead to addiction as well as neurological, cardiac and psychiatric disorders. Excessive consumption can also cause suffocation or severe burns.

Police also highlighted the environmental and infrastructure risks linked to discarded canisters. According to Brussels-Cleanliness, nearly 75 tonnes of nitrous oxide canisters were collected across the capital in 2025.

When disposed of incorrectly, the containers can end up in waste incinerators, where residual gas may trigger explosions capable of damaging industrial equipment.

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