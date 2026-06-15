Belgium hopes for swift reopening of Strait of Hormuz after agreement

Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés). Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Belgium has welcomed the announcement of a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran and signalled its willingness to help restore freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) welcomed the agreement on Monday, describing it as a significant step towards regional stability.

"Belgium warmly welcomes the announcement of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran aimed at securing peace, including in Lebanon," Prévot said on social media.

He also paid tribute to mediation efforts led by Pakistan, Qatar and other diplomatic actors involved in the negotiations.

The Belgian government said it hoped for the swift reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime trade routes.

"We hope for a rapid reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, with unconditional and unrestricted freedom of navigation. We are ready to contribute to achieving this objective," Prévot said.

🇺🇸🇮🇷 Belgium warmly welcomes the announcement of the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran, aimed at ensuring peace, including in Lebanon. We commend the intensive efforts of Pakistan, Qatar and all other mediators to reach that result. We hope for a swift… — Maxime PREVOT (@prevotmaxime) June 15, 2026

The comments come weeks after the Belgian Navy minehunter Primula departed the port of Zeebrugge to join a standing NATO maritime group in the Mediterranean.

At the time, Defence Minister Theo Francken said the vessel could be deployed if Belgium were required to assume responsibilities in the Strait of Hormuz.

Prévot also expressed hope that the agreement would usher in broader political change inside Iran.

"This agreement must mark the beginning of a new era for the region. It must also mark the beginning of a new era in Iran," he said.

He called for an Iran without a nuclear programme and urged the country's authorities to respond to what he described as the legitimate democratic aspirations of their citizens.

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