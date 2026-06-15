Man jailed for six years after raping and torturing his ex-partner

Credit: Belga

A man from the West Flemish city of Torhout has been jailed for six years after the Bruges Criminal Court found him guilty of rape, torture, assault, threats and extortion against his former partner.

Denny S., 29, admitted using violence against his former 25-year-old partner but maintained throughout the proceedings sexual relations had been consensual.

On 3 November 2025, Torhout police officers encountered a distressed woman pushing a moped in the street. She had visible facial injuries and a sock taped around her neck.

She later explained that an argument broke out after she gained access to the Apple account of Kimberly D., 29, from Lichtervelde.

The victim alleged that Denny S., together with Kimberly D. and a 42-year-old man, forced her to hand over her mobile phone.

The court heard that Denny S. then cut the victim's wrist with a butterfly knife, pulled out her hair, struck her on the head with a bottle and gagged her using a sock and adhesive tape before raping her.

Videos of the incident were sent to one of the co-defendants.

West Flemish prosecutors sought a six-year prison sentence for Denny S. and two-year sentences for the two co-defendants, who were charged with extortion and failing to assist a person in danger.

The Bruges Criminal Court ultimately imposed the sentences requested by prosecutors. The prison sentence handed to the female co-defendant was partially suspended.

All three defendants, who already had criminal records, were also ordered to compensate the victim.