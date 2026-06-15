Flanders seeks to broaden appeal with new 'Flanders Celebrates in Brussels' day

Man with a Flemish lion painted on his face. Credit: Belga / David Stockman

Brussels' annual Flanders Day celebrations will return on 11 July under a new name, as organisers seek to broaden the event's appeal beyond the Flemish community and embrace the diversity of the Belgian capital.

The festival, now called "Vlaanderen Feest in Brussel" ("Flanders Celebrates in Brussels"), marks its 14th edition this year and will once again transform the city centre into a large open-air celebration.

Organisers say the rebranding is designed to make the event feel more welcoming and inclusive in Brussels, a city where multiple languages and cultures intersect.

Flanders Day, the public holiday of the Flemish Community, commemorates the 1302 Battle of the Golden Spurs, when Flemish forces defeated the French army near Kortrijk.

Over the years, however, the occasion has evolved from a largely historical commemoration into a public festival centred on music, culture and community events.

In Brussels, the celebrations were previously organised under the banner "Vlaanderen Feest, Brussel Danst" ("Flanders Celebrates, Brussels Dances"). The new identity reflects a desire to emphasise participation and connection rather than community boundaries.

The Grand Place will host the main concert programme, headlined by Tourist LeMC. He will be joined by Brussels performers including Yannish, Ella Ray and the Floris Francis Arthur Band.

Elsewhere, Place de la Monnaie will feature circus performances, storytelling, podcasts, poetry and showcases by emerging Brussels talent.

Visitors will also be able to explore the Brussels Regional Parliament, take part in guided walking and cycling tours, and, for the first time, join sightseeing trips by waterbus connecting Brussels with surrounding areas.

According to Flemish Brussels minister Cieltje Van Achter (N-VA), the event highlights the close relationship between Brussels and Flanders while celebrating Dutch as a language that brings people together.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the free festivities across the capital on 11 July.

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