This year's mussel season promises to be great

The year's mussel harvest promises to be good. Credit: Belga / Kurt Desplenter

The first harvest of Zeeland mussels has been collected earlier than usual this year, offering plump, high-quality shellfish starting this Thursday, according to the Dutch mussel farmers’ association.

Traditionally, the mussel season begins in early July, but favourable conditions allowed harvesting to start ahead of schedule in the Eastern Scheldt.

Following two challenging seasons, mussel farmers are optimistic about both the quality and quantity of this year’s yield. Previous climate conditions had had a negative impact on production in Zeeland waters, but this year looks promising.

Addy Risseeuw, president of the Dutch Mussel Farmers’ Association, expressed confidence in the season, saying the exceptional quality is encouraging for producers, the market, the hospitality sector, and consumers alike.