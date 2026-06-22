Belgium braces for 34°C as heatwave set to continue throughout the week

City Hall of Brussels on a sunny day. Credit: Brussels Times

Belgium is set for another sweltering day on Monday, with temperatures climbing as high as 34°C in some parts of the country

Very warm conditions on the horizon from morning onwards. During the afternoon, clouds over the Ardennes could trigger a few isolated thunderstorms, although most of the country will remain dry.

Maximum temperatures will range from around 25°C along the coast to 32°C in central Belgium, peaking at 34°C near the French border in the south. Winds will remain generally light, becoming occasionally moderate during the afternoon.

Any risk of thunderstorms will fade during the evening, with clear to partly cloudy skies returning overnight. The night is expected to remain exceptionally mild, with temperatures staying between 16°C and 20°C.