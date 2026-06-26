Uccle comes close to hottest night on record

The name of the Uccle-Ukkel municipality is displayed on a bilingual road sign in Brussels, 3 August 2018. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne.

Minimum temperature recorded overnight in Uccle remained just below the record for Belgium's hottest night, despite another exceptionally warm night across the country.

The temperature at the Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium's reference station in Uccle dropped to just 23.9°C between Thursday and Friday morning, meteorologist David Dehenauw said on social media.

While unusually high for the coolest point of the day, it was not enough to surpass the record of 24.4°C, set on 4 July 2015, which remains the warmest night ever recorded at the Uccle station.