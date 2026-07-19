Council of Europe warns against political interference in football

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who controversially awarded the newly-created ‘FIFA Peace Prize’ to Donald Trump in December, insisted that the World Cup across the pond would be a success. Credit: AFP/Belga

Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset warned on Sunday that political interference, racism and betting are undermining the integrity of football, as he called on FIFA to open talks after the World Cup final to protect the 2030 tournament.

In a statement published on the day of the final between Spain and Argentina, Berset said the 2026 World Cup had raised serious concerns about money and power in the game.

“A World Cup final is a celebration unlike almost any other on earth. But this one feels incomplete,” he said. “The 2026 World Cup has raised one question after another.”

He pointed to a suspension that was lifted within days “under pressure, without reason,” referees’ authority being challenged, racist abuse aimed at players, sometimes by elected officials, and widespread betting on every aspect of matches.

Without naming anyone, the Swiss politician appeared to refer in part to a column by former Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy, who wrote that there were no French players in the France team.

Berset also addressed the case of US player Folarin Balogun. Balogun’s suspension following a red card was postponed after political intervention by US President Donald Trump, allowing him to play against Belgium in the last 16.

“Political influence has also found its way onto the football pitch,” Berset wrote. “A sanction was lifted in the middle of the tournament after a head of state called the FIFA president. When rules are bent under pressure, every result can be called into question.”

He also criticised the scale of sports betting around football, warning that allowing bets on every pass, card and corner increases the risk of fraud.

“This World Cup has opened that door even wider: for the first time, FIFA had a prediction market, Kalshi, as an official partner,” he said.

Berset urged FIFA to begin a dialogue immediately after the final to “build the integrity framework for the 2030 World Cup before it is played.”

He pointed to earlier Council of Europe initiatives, including the convention on spectator safety developed after the 1985 Heysel stadium disaster and work on the anti-doping convention.

The Council of Europe, which brings together 46 countries, was founded in 1949 to protect human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

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