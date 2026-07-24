Dour festival drew more than 200,000 people over five days

First day of the 34th edition of the Dour festival in Dour, on Wednesday 17 July 2024. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

Nearly 220,000 people attended this year's Dour Festival, with police reporting few major incidents during the five-day event.

According to figures released on Friday by the Mons-Doornik/Tournai public prosecutor's office and local police, 218,840 people attended at least one day of the festival's 36th edition.

Around 2,000 people were deployed each day to ensure the event ran safely, including about 210 police officers supported by colleagues from other police zones and the federal police.

They also issued several reports for drug-related offences, including three for drug trafficking and 98 for drug possession. Seized substances included cannabis, ketamine, MDMA, cocaine, amphetamines and psychedelic mushrooms.

Officers carried out checks on 1,821 vehicles. Of those tested, 36 drivers were found to be under the influence of drugs, while 49 tested positive for alcohol.

Medical teams treated fewer patients than in previous years, and no serious medical incidents were reported.

Related News