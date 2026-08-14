More Belgians complain about overpriced and botched repairs

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Consumers in Belgium are increasingly reporting problems with repair services such as plumbers and electricians, prompting the Federal Economy Ministry to renew a campaign warning people about unfair practices.

More than 1,100 reports were made to the ministry between January and June this year, with complaints ranging from excessive prices and poorly carried out repairs to incomplete information about costs.

The number of reports had already doubled in 2025 compared to the previous year, reaching 2,031. In the first six months of this year alone, 1,134 cases were reported.

"The figures show that the problem with repair services is becoming increasingly significant, even though many reports concern a limited number of companies," said Economy Ministry spokesperson Lien Meurisse.

The ministry is therefore relaunching its "Pech in huis" awareness campaign, which advises consumers on how to avoid unreliable repair services.

People are advised to check prices beforehand, avoid automatically choosing the first company appearing in online search results and agree on a price before work begins.

The ministry also recommends keeping communications, quotes, invoices and receipts, and warns consumers not to allow themselves to be pressured into paying immediately.

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