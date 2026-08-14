Friday, 14 August 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Chapel in France saved from wildfire by Belgian firefighters

Friday, 14 August 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Chapel in France saved from wildfire by Belgian firefighters
Walcourt chapel in France. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Belgian firefighters helped save a chapel from the flames after crossing the border to tackle a wildfire in northern France on Thursday evening.

Firefighters from the Dinaphi emergency zone were called to Givet, just across the Belgian border, at around 20:00, spokesperson Patrice Liétart said.

The Belgian crews were deployed with four wildfire engines and three water tankers.

French firefighters also joined the operation with a fire engine and a wildfire tanker.

Around one hectare of natural land was destroyed by the blaze.

The intervention prevented the flames from reaching the Chapelle de Walcourt, a religious building just a few metres from the fire zone.

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