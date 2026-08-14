Chapel in France saved from wildfire by Belgian firefighters

Belgian firefighters helped save a chapel from the flames after crossing the border to tackle a wildfire in northern France on Thursday evening.
Firefighters from the Dinaphi emergency zone were called to Givet, just across the Belgian border, at around 20:00, spokesperson Patrice Liétart said.
The Belgian crews were deployed with four wildfire engines and three water tankers.
French firefighters also joined the operation with a fire engine and a wildfire tanker.
Around one hectare of natural land was destroyed by the blaze.
The intervention prevented the flames from reaching the Chapelle de Walcourt, a religious building just a few metres from the fire zone.