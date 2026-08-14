Brussels Airport records busiest month since 2019

Customs and border control signboard at Brussels Airport. Credit: Belga

Brussels Airport recorded its busiest month in six years in July, as the start of the summer holidays brought a surge in passenger numbers.

Around 2.6 million passengers travelled through the airport during the month, an increase of 2.8% compared to July last year and the highest monthly figure recorded since 2019, Brussels Airport announced.

The start of the summer holidays led to a particularly strong increase in departing passengers.

The airport's busiest day was 20 July, when more than 92,000 passengers passed through its terminals.

Spain was the most popular destination country during July, followed by Italy, Greece, Turkey and Morocco.

Germany, Portugal, France, the United States and Switzerland completed the top ten destinations.

Cargo traffic moved in the opposite direction, with the total volume handled at Brussels Airport falling by more than 3% from last year to almost 67,000 tonnes.

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