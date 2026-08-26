Hungary designates Russia as a threat

Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar speaks during a ceremony marking the country's national day attended by guests and ambassadors accredited to Hungary on August 20, 2026, in Budapest. Hungary marks the 1,026th anniversary of the foundation of the Hungarian state, established by the first king of Hungary, Stephen I. Hungarian President Andras Baka, who took office yesterday, makes his first public appearance since then. Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP

Hungary has officially designated Russia as a threat in a government document signed by Prime Minister Péter Magyar, marking a clear break with Viktor Orbán’s approach to Moscow.

The classification appears in guidelines for the Hungarian delegation travelling to the United Nations General Assembly in September.

In the document, published in Hungary’s official gazette, the government condemns Russia’s aggression and reaffirms its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It states that Russia’s conduct poses a threat to Hungary, Europe and the global order.

The government also says it backs all efforts that could lead to negotiations aimed at securing a lasting peace and long-term security guarantees for Ukraine.

Under Orbán, Hungary often sought to weaken or block EU sanctions against Russia.

The country also ran campaigns attacking Ukraine, a stance that drew repeated criticism from the European Union.