Iceland's prime minister calls EU rejection 'victory for democracy'

Several European flags seen at the Berlaymont building, the building of the European Commission Brussels, Friday 17 April 2026. Credit: Belga/Marius Burgelman

Iceland’s Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir has said voters’ rejection of renewed European Union accession talks is not a setback but a victory for democracy.

Frostadottir had campaigned in favour of reopening negotiations with the EU, but said she would respect the outcome of Saturday’s referendum.

“This government will not resume accession negotiations during this parliamentary term,” she confirmed. Her government’s mandate runs until 2028.

The Social Democratic prime minister nevertheless welcomed the high turnout, saying that more than 80% of voters taking part was excellent for Iceland.

She described the referendum as a successful vote overall.

In the referendum, 52.8% of Icelanders voted against restarting accession talks, while 47.2% backed the move.