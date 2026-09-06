FIFA president primed to stay in power despite scandals

Cindy Parlow, President of USMT, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and RBFA chairwoman Pascale Van Damme pictured during a soccer game between the USA and Belgium. Credit: Dirk Waem

Despite mounting international pressure, Gianni Infantino will stand for re-election as FIFA president next year, the governing body confirmed on Sunday.

A FIFA spokesperson confirmed the decision on the sidelines of the Women’s Under-20 World Cup in Poland.

“FIFA’s president announced in April that he would seek re-election in 2027. That has obviously not changed,” she said.

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Pressure on Infantino intensified in late July after reports emerged that he planned to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

In response, UEFA’s 55 member associations decided at an emergency meeting that no country would take part in FIFA tournaments. The plans were later dropped, but the boycott was lifted only last week.

UEFA also said last week that it was preparing criminal proceedings in Switzerland against Infantino and other FIFA officials.

The European confederation is now leading efforts to rally support behind an alternative candidate, although no clear challenger has yet emerged.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has already said he is not interested in the role. Candidates have until 18 November to declare.

Infantino has led FIFA since 2016, when he succeeded Sepp Blatter after the latter was forced out following a corruption scandal.

Although Infantino has previously faced strong criticism from Asia’s AFC and North and Central America’s CONCACAF, he still appears to retain significant backing in Africa, South America and the Middle East.