Hitler Mussolini wins Peruvian elections

Hitler Mussolini Simeón Flores. Source: JNE Voto Informado

A candidate named Hitler Mussolini Simeon Flores has been elected mayor of Queropalca, a remote village in Peru’s Andes, according to the country’s electoral authority.

Flores, a member of the left-wing Ahora Nación party, won 229 votes.

His far-right rival, Gaspar Osorio, received 204 votes out of a total of 663 cast.

First names such as Hitler, as well as Lenin, Stalin and Mao, are occasionally found in South America, particularly in rural and isolated areas such as Queropalca.

In some cases, parents choose historic names for their children without fully knowing the figure’s background or ideology.

There have been similar cases in Peru in recent years.

In 2021, doctor Hitler Saavedra Casternoque was elected to the Peruvian parliament.

In 2018, Hitler Alba Sanchez became mayor of the Yungar district.

During his election campaign, he described himself to voters as “the nice Hitler.”