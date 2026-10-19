Grey skies and fleeting sunshine forecast for Monday in the capital

Views from the Bastion Tower at Porte de Namur. Credit: Tim Boden

If you are heading out in Brussels today, consider wearing an extra layer, as temperatures are expected to stay on the cool side.

Monday is expected to be rather chilly. The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) forecasts a largely dull day, dominated by grey skies. Mist, fog and patches of low cloud are also expected, particularly early in the morning.

Sunshine is expected to return later in the day in central Belgium. Maximum temperatures will reach around 16°C, and light easterly winds will strengthen to moderate.

Temperatures overnight will fall to between 4°C and 9°C across most regions, potentially approaching 0°C in the High Ardennes.