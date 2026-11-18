French writer Jessica L. Nelson won the 2026 Prix Interallié on Wednesday for ‘Les Amants du Vercors’, a novel about a love triangle during the Second World War.

The award was confirmed to French news agency AFP by the author and her publisher, Albin Michel.

Nelson, 46, was chosen ahead of three other finalists: Jean-Luc Coatalem for ‘Tête brûlée’, Sonia Devillers for ‘Le fabuleux piano’ and Pierre Adrian for ‘Le pays des étés’.

The jury was chaired by French novelist Jean-Marie Rouart.

“I am extremely happy and honoured, even if I don’t think the news has fully sunk in yet,” Nelson told AFP.

A journalist and literary critic, Nelson published her first novel in 2005.

In ‘Les Amants du Vercors’, she tells a story rooted in Romans-sur-Isère, the town in south-eastern France where she was born, following a love triangle from the 1920s to the war years.

The novelist said the book was inspired by a story one of her grandmothers shared shortly before her death about 10 years ago.

“She told me: ‘Tell my story, tell my secret, the story of a woman who was in love with two comrades active in the Resistance,’” Nelson said.

In a statement, Albin Michel described the novel as “a vibrant evocation of one of the great strongholds of the French Resistance” and said it paid tribute to those “who gave their lives and their youth for freedom.”

The prize brings to a close the autumn season of major French literary awards, which has been marked by controversy after overwhelmingly recognising male authors.

Asked about the issue, Nelson said she preferred to focus on “the happiness” of receiving the award.