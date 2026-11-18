Belgian construction group Group Jansen is shutting down two loss-making subsidiaries in Belgium and cutting 48 jobs as it refocuses on its core activities.

The Oudsbergen-based company said it will concentrate on construction projects, interiors and maintenance, prefabrication and technical services.

Its core businesses will continue operating, while keeping existing building sites running will be its top priority.

To strengthen the remaining subsidiaries more quickly, the group said it is still examining several options.

Bankruptcy proceedings have been requested for Jansen Cleanrooms & Labs, which employs 38 people in Zonhoven, and Jansen Products, which employs 10 people in Oudsbergen. The business court is due to rule on Thursday 22 October.

The company said the decision would affect the employees concerned. Once the court has ruled, a court-appointed receiver will take over the winding-up process.

Jansen Cleanrooms & Labs builds facilities such as laboratories, cleanrooms and operating theatres. Jansen Products makes furniture for cleanrooms and wall systems.

At the end of September, overseas subsidiary Vinitex, a laboratory furniture manufacturer active in the Netherlands and Germany, was already declared bankrupt, a company spokesperson said.

Including that bankruptcy, Group Jansen’s workforce will fall from more than 500 to about 400 full-time equivalent jobs, meaning around 100 roles will disappear in total, with roughly half of those losses outside Belgium.

“We have closed the loss-making entities and are left with the profitable ones,” said chief executive Tom Lambert, who took up the role last month.

The company said its eight remaining activities are highly complementary. It is now in talks with industry peers and investors about ways to strengthen them, with options ranging from co-operation agreements to an equity stake.

The employees affected have been informed.