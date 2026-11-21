European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday strongly condemned an alleged Russian plot to assassinate a Ukrainian rapper in Denmark, calling it an unacceptable attack on EU soil.

In a statement, von der Leyen expressed her full solidarity with Denmark after Danish intelligence said on Friday it suspected Russia of planning the attack.

“This was an attack on the territory of the European Union. And that is unacceptable,” she said.

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She added that “an attack against one of us is an attack against the Union.”

Von der Leyen also warned that “Russian hybrid threats are becoming less and less hybrid, and more and more real.”

She said the EU had “the tools to act,” including sanctions against those responsible for such attacks.

“If Russia is trying to weaken our support for Ukraine, it will only achieve the opposite,” she said.

According to Danish intelligence, the alleged assassination was due to take place during a concert on 25 September in a suburb of Copenhagen, with the help of a Danish criminal gang.

In response, Denmark has expelled a Russian diplomat and proposed suspending the issuance of non-essential Schengen visas to Russian nationals.

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