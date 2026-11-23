TUI fly managed to maintain most of its scheduled flights on Monday despite an air traffic controllers’ strike that disrupted air travel across Belgium.

The airline said it had adjusted its timetable to operate 20 of the 26 flights originally scheduled for the day. Eight flights departing from Brussels Airport and two from Ostend Airport were brought forward, allowing them to take off before 07:00, when the suspension of air traffic began.

Meanwhile, ten return flights scheduled to arrive on Monday evening were delayed until after 21:00, when air traffic operations were due to resume.

The airline said all affected passengers had been informed of the situation and changes to their flight schedules by text message.

The disruption comes amid a national demonstration in Brussels organised by Belgium’s three main trade unions against the Federal Government’s policies.

Industrial action across several sectors has affected public transport and aviation, with air traffic controllers participating in Monday’s strike.