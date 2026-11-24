New passenger car registrations in the European Union rose by 5.4% in the first 10 months of 2026 to 9.46 million vehicles, driven by strong demand for electric models, according to figures published by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

However, sales increased at a slower pace in October - 2.6% - with 939,447 vehicles registered.

The growth was fuelled mainly by electrified powertrains.

Conventional hybrids remained the top choice, accounting for 36% of the market and posting a 9.6% increase over the 10-month period.

Battery electric vehicles held on to second place, making up 23.4% of total sales. More than 2.21 million fully electric cars were registered, up 50% from a year earlier, when their market share stood at 16.4%.

By contrast, petrol and diesel cars continued to lose ground. Combined, they accounted for 27.7% of the market, with petrol at 20.8% and diesel at 6.9%, after declines of 20.1% and 20.6% respectively over the period.

The year-to-date increase was especially marked in Italy, where registrations rose 8.3%, followed by Spain at 6.2%, Germany at 4.9% and France at 4.4%.

Electric car registrations also grew strongly in those markets, particularly in France, where they surged 79.4%, and in Germany, where they climbed 60.7%.

Among carmakers, Volkswagen remained the clear market leader over the first 10 months of the year with a 26.1% share, ahead of Stellantis on 15.6% and Renault on 10.3%.

Chinese brands continued to expand rapidly in the EU market, with BYD up 150.8% and Chery rising 238.3% over the period, while Tesla recorded growth of 69.7%.