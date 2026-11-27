Dutch authorities seized 26 endangered Vallarta mud turtles at Schiphol Airport on Saturday after finding them hidden in the luggage of a traveller flying from Mexico to Hong Kong via Amsterdam.

The animals were discovered by the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority, NVWA. The traveller was detained.

The turtles were probably taken from the wild in Mexico, where the species lives in a small area in the west of the country.

Only about 300 Vallarta mud turtles are thought to remain. That means the shipment intercepted at Schiphol could have represented nearly 10% of the entire population.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature, IUCN, classifies the species as seriously threatened.

Most of the turtles were found in a box containing a toy car. Several others had been hidden in a false bottom in a suitcase.

All of the animals had been wrapped in adhesive tape and were unable to move. They survived the journey and were taken to a specialist care centre.