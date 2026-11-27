A naked tourist sought refuge at a police station in Lübeck, northern Germany, in the middle of the night after accidentally locking himself out of his hotel room.

The man arrived wearing nothing but a shopping bag to cover himself, police said.

He told officers he had briefly stepped out of his room naked to check on his car in the hotel car park.

Before he could return, the door closed behind him and locked automatically.

His key card had been left inside the room, and with no hotel staff available during the night, he went to the police station to ask for help.

In a statement released on Friday, police said he politely asked whether officers could shelter him.

They gave him a full forensic suit to wear, along with some tea, and allowed him to stay until the hotel reception reopened.