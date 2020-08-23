Stuck open Tower Bridge causes traffic chaos in London
Credit: Belga
The London Tower Bridge got stuck open due to “technical issues” on Saturday after letting a boat through, which resulted in monster traffic jams in the city.
The Bridge was locked in a raised position for several hours in the afternoon and evening after it failed to close after allowing a ship to pass along the River Thames. The bridges two arms got stuck at different angles.
