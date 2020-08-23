Stuck open Tower Bridge causes traffic chaos in London

The London Tower Bridge got stuck open due to “technical issues” on Saturday after letting a boat through, which resulted in monster traffic jams in the city.

The Bridge was locked in a raised position for several hours in the afternoon and evening after it failed to close after allowing a ship to pass along the River Thames. The bridges two arms got stuck at different angles.

*only to pedestrians currently. We will keep you posted once reopened to traffic. — Tower Bridge (@TowerBridge) August 22, 2020

According to its manager on Twitter, the bridge had “technical issues.”

The jam left hundreds of people and vehicles stranded in central London, with pictures on social media showing long lines of vehicles forming on both sides of the bridge.

The City of London police announced its closure around 5:00 PM, and urged people to find other routes. About an hour later, they tweeted again to say the bridge had reopened in both directions.

However, on Sunday morning, shortly after 11:00 AM, the police announced, also via Twitter, that the Bridge currently remains closed to traffic, but is open to pedestrians and cyclists.

#TowerBridge remains closed to traffic, the bridge is open to pedestrians and cyclists. Thank you for your patience. @Squarehighways @TfLTrafficNews @TowerBridge — City of London Police (@CityPolice) August 23, 2020



Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times