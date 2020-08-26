Amazon announces ban of ‘Zwarte Piet’ term

Amazon will ban the use of the term ‘Zwarte Piet’ from its assortment, Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad writes.

Zwarte Piet (which translates as Black Pete) is a controversial fictional figure, part of the long-standing Dutch and Belgian tradition of Sinterklaas.

Amazon thus seems to follow the example of Bol.com, which as of September will ban the use of the term ‘Zwarte Piet’ and simply use Piet instead. That decision has provoked mixed reactions so far.

Amazon, which has been active in the Netherlands since March this year, does not say why these products have now suddenly been removed. It only refers to the conditions for external sellers.

These conditions state that Amazon does not allow products that promote, incite or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual or religious intolerance, or promote organisations with such views.

The Brussels Times