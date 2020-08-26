Social distancing in Brussels’ cultural venues reduced to 1 metre

Social distancing will be reduced to one metre in cultural venues in Brussels and Wallonia as of 1 September, Minister of Culture for the French-speaking community Bénédicte Linard says on Wednesday.

This reduction concerns both indoor and outdoor events.

Wearing a mask in an event hall will remain compulsory from the age of 12, except for artists on stage.

Cultural operators will also have to continue to respect strict hygiene measures regarding cleaning, ventilation, and the presence of gels.

Furthermore, the entrance and exit of spectators will have to be organised in such a way as to avoid concentrations of public in restricted spaces.

