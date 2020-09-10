Walloon government in talks for Belgian Legoland amusement park

A Legoland amusement park could be coming to Belgium, Walloon Minister for the Economy Willy Borsus confirmed on Saturday.

The Walloon government is in talks with British entertainment group Merlin Entertainments over a Legoland park at the former Caterpillar site in Gosselies, near Charleroi in the province of Hainaut.

In a communication, Borsus confirmed the negotiations, which had been reported on by LN24 and L’Echo.

The talks are still in a study phase, the minister nuanced.

The Brussels Times