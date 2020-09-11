   
Belgium’s national opera will honour conductor who died during rehearsal
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 11 September, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s national opera will honour conductor who died...
Planckendael hopes for the return of 22 escaped...
European Commission invests €4 million in coronavirus plasma...
Brussels Airport Covid-19 testing lab opens on Monday...
Covid-19 increases: ‘clear differences’ between Belgian regions...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 11 September 2020
    Belgium’s national opera will honour conductor who died during rehearsal
    Planckendael hopes for the return of 22 escaped birds
    European Commission invests €4 million in coronavirus plasma research
    Brussels Airport Covid-19 testing lab opens on Monday
    Covid-19 increases: ‘clear differences’ between Belgian regions
    City shuffle: Brussels rethinks public space amid coronavirus summer
    Human trafficking: Brussels prosecutor knew of Vietnamese minors who died
    ‘Unheard of’: Minister condemns sharing nude photos of Flemish media personalities
    Weather report: up to 31 degrees on Monday
    Belgium in Brief: Amazon Fires – Europe Guilty?
    Flanders will fight to maintain ritual slaughter ban
    Greenpeace hangs banner on Commission headquarters: ‘Amazon fires – Europe guilty’
    Why Belgium considers Spain a red travel zone
    Belgians urged to destroy unsolicited seed packs from Asia
    Rock Werchter: Red Hot Chili Peppers confirmed for 2021
    The drama of Belgian politics: too many principles, too little responsibility
    Belgium still at risk of coronavirus flare-up, ULB epidemiologist warns
    Brexit: EU intensifies preparations to be ‘ready for all scenarios’, Barnier warns
    Fuel prices drop from Saturday
    Hazard gets ‘thumbs up’ from De Block for telling staff to wear mask properly
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s national opera will honour conductor who died during rehearsal

    Friday, 11 September 2020
    Patrick Davin (1962-2020) La Monnaie/Twitter

    Belgium’s national opera house will not cancel a weekend opening of a new show to honour a Belgian conductor who unexpectedly passed away during a rehearsal.

    The La Monnaie/De Munt Theatre in Brussels said it will go forward with the planned showing of ‘Is This The End?’ following the abrupt and “tragic” passing of guest conductor Patrick Davin during rehearsal.

    Davin died on Wednesday in La Monnaie at age 58 after suffering a heart attack just as a rehearsal of the three-part piece was set to begin.

    Related News:

     

    “The unexpected and tragic death of conductor Patrick Davin during the rehearsals for this production made a deep impression on our institution as well as the international music scene,” the theatre said in an online note.

    The decision to move forward with the opening of the Belgian-authored production was announced by La Monnaie on Friday  following talks with Davin’s family.

    “In accordance with his family’s wishes and with the agreement of everyone involved, it was unanimously decided to uphold the opening of this opera, into which Patrick Davin poured so much love and energy.”

    “The shows will be dedicated to the memory of the opera chief,” the theatre wrote. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends, with all colleagues who knew him, and with the many artists and coworkers closely involved in the preparation of this world creation.”

    The representations of Jean-Luc Fafchamps pop-requiem production will be held on two opening nights on Saturday and Sunday.

    David began his musical career as a violinist in the Academy of Huy and continued his musical education in the Royal Conservatory of Liège, where this year he was appointed director of the music department.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times