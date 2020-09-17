   
One of Belgium’s wolf cubs is missing
Thursday, 17 September, 2020
    Credit: INBO/Facebook screengrab

    The Institute for Nature and Forest Research (INBO) has released new images of three cubs of “Belgian” wolves August and Noëlla, the fourth has not been seen for several weeks.

    In late April or early May this year, four wolf cubs were born in the north of the Limburg province, where wolves Noëlla and August have been staying for some time now.

    Just like the first time images of the cubs were shared in June, the animals are visibly in good condition and have grown a lot since then, according to the Institute.

    “One cub really loves our (hidden) cameras,” INBO said.

    However, the footage only shows three cubs, instead of four. What happened to the fourth one is unclear, but it has not been seen for a few weeks now, according to the Institute.

    “We have to be lucky enough to get the animals in front of our cameras, so maybe it will turn up again next week,” Koen Van Muylem, spokesperson for INBO told De Standaard, adding that the Institute will not organise a special action to look for the missing cub.

    “We do not want to disturb the animals either. We will keep a close eye on the situation,” he said.

    Recently, an increasing number of wolf-sightings have been reported in Belgium, with the country even being called an “intersection for wolves in Europe.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times