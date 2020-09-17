One of Belgium’s wolf cubs is missing...

However, the footage only shows three cubs, instead of four. What happened to the fourth one is unclear, but it has not been seen for a few weeks now, according to the Institute.
“We have to be lucky enough to get the animals in front of our cameras, so maybe it will turn up again next week,” Koen Van Muylem, spokesperson for INBO told De Standaard, adding that the Institute will not organise a special action to look for the missing cub.
“We do not want to disturb the animals either. We will keep a close eye on the situation,” he said.
Recently, an increasing number of wolf-sightings have been reported in Belgium, with the country even being called an “intersection for wolves in Europe.”