   
Amazon launches on-demand video game service
Friday, 25 September, 2020
    Amazon launches on-demand video game service

    Friday, 25 September 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    Amazon is launching a service for video games on demand, it announced on Thursday.

    The service, named Luna, will allow players to access their favourite games directly through the cloud on the device of their choice.

    With this new service, Amazon intends to compete in a multi-billion dollar market with Google, which launched its own video game platform, Stadia, in November, and Microsoft, which recently added the Cloud Gaming service for subscribers to its online game library.

    The service will offer two subscriptions – a Luna+ package, with a starting price of $5.99 (€5.13) per month, including access to unlimited hours of gameplay and a vast catalogue of titles, and a Ubisoft channel, in partnership with the French video game publisher, the price of which has not yet been announced.

    By way of comparison, Google’s Stadia Pro subscription costs $9.99 (€8,55) per month and the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes Microsoft’s remote gaming platform, is priced at $14.99 (€12.84) per month.

    A Luna controller will be sold for $49.99 (€42.80) and will be directly compatible with a PC, Mac or Fire TV as well as with applications for iPhone and iPad and, later, for Android.

    “We created Luna to make it easy to play great games on the devices customers already own and love,” said Marc Whitten, vice president of entertainment products and services at Amazon, in a press release.

    “It’s Day One for Luna—we are excited to work with gamers, streamers, and publishers like Ubisoft and Remedy Entertainment to build a great gaming experience for everyone,” he said.

    Early access to Amazon’s new platform is currently available by invitation only to customers in the United States.

    The Brussels Times