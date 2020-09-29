Paris stabbing was motivated by Charlie Hebdo’s republication of Mohammed cartoons

The prime suspect of a stabbing in Paris last Friday wanted to set fire to the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, French justice officials announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

During the knife attack, near Charlie Hebdo’s old offices, two employees of the media company Premières Lignes Télévision were seriously injured on Friday afternoon. They survived the attack.

The suspect confessed the facts and said that the attack was motivated by Charlie Hebdo’s republication of its controversial cartoons of the prophet Mohammed.

The man wanted to attack Charlie Hebdo’s journalists, according to Le Parisien. He thought that the magazine was still based there, legal sources confirmed to AFP.

Charlie Hebdo was the target of a radical Islamist attack in January 2015 in which twelve people lost their lives, and the two perpetrators were later killed by the police.

The trial of the terrorists’ alleged accomplices began three weeks ago. Charlie Hebdo republished the controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed for the occasion.

