   
Flanders bans indoor sports from Wednesday
Monday, 12 October, 2020
    Flanders bans indoor sports from Wednesday

    Monday, 12 October 2020
    Illustration image. Credit: Belga

    The sports sector in Flanders will switch to code orange from Wednesday, banning all indoor sports during which a safe distance cannot be kept, Flemish Minister for Sports Ben Weyts announced on Monday.

    All indoor sports activities during which 1.5 metres social distance cannot be guaranteed will be banned for everyone from 12 years old, Weyts decided at the request of and in consultation with the sports sector.

    Organising a basketball match, for example, is no longer possible, but a contactless game such as singles tennis, can still take place. Fitness and training activities where a safe distance can be kept are also still possible.

    Additionally, showers and changing rooms will also close, except in swimming pools.

    Related News:

     

    “We call on everyone to respect the safety measures next to the playing field as much as possible, so that sports activities on the field can continue,” said Weyts. “If the situation continues to get worse, we will also have to close the canteens and ban the public.”

    Sports camps during the autumn holidays – the week from 2 November to 8 November – can still take place in smaller groups, according to the protocols that apply to all youth camps.

    After the holiday period, these measures will be reviewed, said Weyts. “Then, we can relax them again, if we first succeed in reducing the figures again.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times