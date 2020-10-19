   
‘Completely excessive’: Belgian cinemas banned from selling snacks
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 19 October, 2020
Latest News:
‘Completely excessive’: Belgian cinemas banned from selling snacks...
Belgian restaurants will fight ‘discriminatory’ coronavirus shutdown in...
Van Gogh ‘immersive experience’ exhibition in Antwerp extended...
Belgium sees ‘record’ poisonings with household cleaners, hand...
Several European contact tracing apps can now interact...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 19 October 2020
    ‘Completely excessive’: Belgian cinemas banned from selling snacks
    Belgian restaurants will fight ‘discriminatory’ coronavirus shutdown in court
    Van Gogh ‘immersive experience’ exhibition in Antwerp extended by two months
    Belgium sees ‘record’ poisonings with household cleaners, hand gel and essential oils
    Several European contact tracing apps can now interact with each other
    Ministerial Decree clarifies Belgium’s new coronavirus rules
    Covid-19: Nearly 200 students offer their services to Ghent university hospital
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s top university launches test & tracing strategy
    ‘Worse than in March’: Belgian hospital figures double every week
    Nearly 1 in 4 people tested in Brussels have Covid-19
    Belgium’s phase 4: which measures change from today?
    Weather report: temperature rises to 20 degrees on Wednesday
    Coronavirus ‘no more infectious’ than in spring, says Steven Van Gucht
    Belgium in Brief: Not A Lockdown
    Belgian police shut down gatherings on restaurants’ last opening night
    Parents sentenced to prison time after one-year-old baby ingests drugs
    Belgian average approaches 8,000 coronavirus cases per day
    Belgian Prime Minister cancels official visit to Netherlands due to Covid-19 pandemic
    Second wolf cub found dead in Belgium
    Belgian government continues talks with sectors hit by new coronavirus measures
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Completely excessive’: Belgian cinemas banned from selling snacks

    Monday, 19 October 2020
    Credit: Pexels

    Belgium’s movie theatre owners fear severe consequences now that the latest measures against the coronavirus forbid them from offering snacks and drinks to their customers.

    During the press conference after the Consultative Committee on Friday, Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke still stated the situation for the event and culture sector would be unchanged until the protocols had been revised.

    However, after the publication of the Ministerial Decree, it became clear that there are consequences for cinemas, namely that the current arrangements for indoor activities will continue to apply, but that the sale of drinks and food would be banned.

    In a statement, the Federation of Cinemas of Belgium (FCB) called the measure “completely excessive.”

    Related News:

     

    The owners pointed out that the sale of snacks and drinks “has become vital for the survival of the cinema” and that “these government measures create economically unviable conditions with dramatic consequences.”

    For many film lovers, a drink and/or bite is part of the cinema experience, according to the cinema owners. Additionally, after deducting the costs, the margin on cinema tickets has become extremely small, and the income from publicity has been severely curtailed.

    “As of today and without prior warning, cinema owners will be obliged to cease part of their commercial activity and to inform a significant proportion of their staff of the fact that temporary unemployment is being applied to them,” said FCB.

    That is why “effective and substantial financial support” is necessary or a large number of cinemas run the risk of having to close down permanently, according to the federation, resulting in redundancies throughout the sector.

    Cinemas in Belgium had to close in March during the first coronavirus wave. On 1 July, they were allowed to reopen, following strict protocols.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times