Brussels-Vienna night train increases to three times a week

The night train services from Brussels to Vienna will soon run three times a week, up from two, the Austrian railroad company ÖBB announced.

As of 13 December, the night train will leave Brussels on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evening, arriving in Vienna shortly after 9:00 AM, according to ÖBB boss Andreas Matthä. Return journeys will leave the Austrian capital for Belgium on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday evenings.

ÖBB will also launch night trains to the Netherlands in December, Matthä announced. The service will run daily between Amsterdam and both Vienna and Innsbruck, with Matthä adding that he has aspirations to expand more.

“My goal is clear: by 2028 I would like to see an expanded night train network in Europe again: from Berlin to Paris, from Stockholm to Rome,” he said.

While the focus of the announcement was on expansion, this change in schedule comes alongside the news that the night train between Brussels and the Austrian city of Innsbruck will cease to run from Mid-December.

The Brussels Times