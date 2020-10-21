   
Brussels-Vienna night train increases to three times a week
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 21 October, 2020
Latest News:
New testing strategy will underestimate Belgium’s rising infections...
Dutroux defence gives up hope of parole after...
Brussels-Vienna night train increases to three times a...
EU Commission chief von der Leyen tests negative...
Belgium comes near bottom of the table for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 21 October 2020
    New testing strategy will underestimate Belgium’s rising infections
    Dutroux defence gives up hope of parole after psychiatric report
    Brussels-Vienna night train increases to three times a week
    EU Commission chief von der Leyen tests negative for Covid-19
    Belgium comes near bottom of the table for NATO spending
    Belgium in Brief: We Should Never Have Ended Up In This Situation
    Practical Measures: Takeaways now allowed to sell alcohol 
    Covid-19: New testing changes cause anger and confusion
    Coronavirus: Belgium nears average of 9,000 cases per day
    Flanders will purchase rapid coronavirus tests
    ‘We could have avoided this,’ says Marc Van Ranst
    Passports for sale undermine EU citizenship
    Brussels and Wallonia hire hundreds of new Covid-19 contact tracers
    Storm on the way: 90 km/h winds and flooding predicted
    Explaining Belgium’s new Covid-19 testing strategy
    Belgian Muslim Executive condemns assassination of French teacher Samuel Paty
    ‘Exceptional catch’: police seize military-grade weapon arsenal in Antwerp
    Woman (18) kidnapped in Belgium freed by special forces in Germany
    Brussels says public transport isn’t causing infection to spread
    In photos: Brussels streets deserted on first night of coronavirus curfew
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels-Vienna night train increases to three times a week

    Wednesday, 21 October 2020

    The night train services from Brussels to Vienna will soon run three times a week, up from two, the Austrian railroad company ÖBB announced.

    As of 13 December, the night train will leave Brussels on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evening, arriving in Vienna shortly after 9:00 AM, according to ÖBB boss Andreas Matthä. Return journeys will leave the Austrian capital for Belgium on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday evenings.

    Related News

     

    ÖBB will also launch night trains to the Netherlands in December, Matthä announced. The service will run daily between Amsterdam and both Vienna and Innsbruck, with Matthä adding that he has aspirations to expand more.

    “My goal is clear: by 2028 I would like to see an expanded night train network in Europe again: from Berlin to Paris, from Stockholm to Rome,” he said.

    While the focus of the announcement was on expansion, this change in schedule comes alongside the news that the night train between Brussels and the Austrian city of Innsbruck will cease to run from Mid-December.

    The Brussels Times