Facebook launches online dating service in Belgium...

Facebook is launching an online dating service in Belgium on Thursday, which will compete with the popular application Tinder, among others.

Facebook Dating was already available in about 20 countries in South and North America and South-East Asia. The American social network is now making this service available in 32 European countries, including Belgium.

This service will be integrated into the Facebook application, so that every user can subscribe to it.

Facebook insisted that it is a stand-alone service within the application, so Facebook users do not automatically receive a “Dating” profile. They will therefore have to create one themselves, said Facebook in a statement released Wednesday night.

To avoid unpleasant experiences, users will be able to report or block other users.

The social network insisted that it attaches great importance to privacy and security, because “finding a romantic partner is deeply personal.”

The digital giant is regularly singled out for harmful practices on the social network, including privacy breaches, misinformation, hate speech and the risk of abuse of dominance.

On Tuesday evening, the European Parliament called for strict regulation of digital giants such as Facebook and Google, urging the European Commission to take a firm stance in its draft new “Digital Services Act” and “Digital Market Act” legislation due in December.

The Brussels Times