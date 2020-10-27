Belgian Pierre Marcolini named best pastry chef in the world

“I share a little less with you about my job as a pastry chef, my passion for more than 25 years,” Marcolini added following the announcement. “World Pastry Champion in 1995, I was awarded today the title of Best Pastry Chef in the World by the WPS jury. Thank you to all the gourmets worldwide for your support.”
The jury said that the award was a tribute to the virtuoso who has “internationally promoted the profession of pastry making through his creativity, his products, and his commercial and business value,” Belga reports.
Marcolini chooses his own cocoa beans to process them into chocolate in his studio in Haren and is known as the pioneer of the so-called bean-to-bar sourcing principle.