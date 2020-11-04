AB InBev will not relinquish rent during new lockdown

Leuven-based brewer AB InBev will not relinquish the rent of its premises for café and restaurant managers during this lockdown, the company announced.

During the previous lockdown, AB InBev followed fellow breweries Alken-Maes and Haacht in relinquishing rent for the month of April. It also allowed a delay of payment for May.

Now that the Consultative Committee decided to close down the hospitality industry, the brewer can no longer afford to do so.

“We are trying to be flexible, but we don’t own those properties. We are just the intermediary,” said Laure Stuyck, AB InBev’s external communication manager.

“We now want to discuss the best repayment plans with the various cafes and restaurants,” Stuyck added.

The company has started producing face masks, as well as antibacterial gels, which it said are made with residual alcohol extracted during the production of non-alcoholic beer.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times