   
Eden Hazard tests positive for Covid-19
Saturday, 07 November, 2020
    Eden Hazard tests positive for Covid-19

    Saturday, 07 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    While he was supposed to resume with the Red Devils again on Monday after numerous injuries, Eden Hazard has had to postpone once again after testing positive for coronavirus.

    The captain of the Belgian national team tested positive at Covid-19 on Friday, Real Madrid announced on Saturday. Another Madrid player, Brazilian Casemiro, is in the same situation.

    “Real Madrid CF announces that our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the Covid-19 tests carried out on Friday morning,” the club said in a statement. “All the other players and the coaching staff of the first team, as well as all club employees who work directly with them, gave negative results in that same test carried out yesterday.

    “Likewise, it is confirmed again that all, except for Casemiro and Hazard, have given negative results in the antigen tests carried out this morning.”

    Hazard will therefore not play on Sunday evening in Valencia (21:00) with his club in the championship and will not join the Devils who will begin their preparation for their next three games: against Switzerland (November 11), England (November 15) and Denmark (November 18).

    The Brussels Times