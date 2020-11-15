   
Religious communities line up for newly restored recognition
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 15 November, 2020
Latest News:
My name is Robert McCoy, and I’m an...
Bird Flu: Bruges to withdraw its swans from...
Brexit: UK will not change its position, says...
Young children wear face masks too poorly to...
French MEP ends hunger strike against EU’s climate...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 15 November 2020
    My name is Robert McCoy, and I’m an EU whistleblower
    Bird Flu: Bruges to withdraw its swans from city canals
    Brexit: UK will not change its position, says David Frost
    Young children wear face masks too poorly to be effective, studies show
    French MEP ends hunger strike against EU’s climate budget
    Religious communities line up for newly restored recognition
    Coronavirus: Jewellers want to receive customers in shops
    Close to two-thirds of prisoners serve out their sentence
    Information brochure targets au pairs arriving in Flanders
    Russian, North Korean hackers target Covid-19 vaccines, Microsoft warns
    ‘Pizzas had just arrived’: 10 people caught at lockdown party in Antwerp
    Covid-19: Families of health care workers are also at risk
    Belgium to test people without symptoms again from 23 November
    Flanders will invest €67 million in Ghent opera renovation
    Almost 1,000 fewer Covid-19 patients in Belgian hospitals than on 3 November
    Tour & Taxis development wins Dutch architecture prize
    Bird flu: Private poultry owners required to place their birds on lockdown
    State Council denies real-estate sector appeals against ban on visits
    Europe expects Covid-19 vaccine to be distributed ‘in January’
    Healthy woman re-infected with coronavirus in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Religious communities line up for newly restored recognition

    Sunday, 15 November 2020
    Bart Somers. © Belga

    Around 50 to 100 local religious communities in Flanders have applied for recognition by the Flemish government, minister Bart Somers (Open VLD) said today.

    Somers, minister for social affairs, was a guest on the weekly VRT politics programme De zevende dag, to discuss the bill he presented this week to re-open applications for recognition.

    The procedure was suspended in 2017 by Liesbeth Homans (N-VA), who was then Flemish minister for home affairs, and who complained that the applications coming in rarely included sufficient information to allow a decision to be made.

    Belgium recognises six religions: Catholicism, Protestantism, Anglicanism, Judaism, Islam and Orthodoxy. Recognition means the religion is eligible for government subsidy, which Buddhism, for example, is not.

    The recognition of local religious communities within those six faiths is the responsibility of the regional government. In total, the region has 1,713 recognised communities – churches, mosques, synagogues and so on – of which 1,603 are Roman Catholic churches, including five cathedrals.

    In recent years, no religious communities were being recognised in Flanders, and case files were no longer being processed,” Somers said earlier this week.

    Local faith communities no longer knew where they stood. With the new recognition framework, we will provide legal certainty and clarify what we expect from the local faith communities.”

    Under Somers’ new proposal, the procedure for recognition will be opened up again, with several new conditions. Among them, a ban on foreign financing, or interference in the work of the community by foreign powers, as well as a probation period of four years.

    Local faith communities are a vital ally in the fight against segregation,” he said. “It is important that they are independent of foreign funding or state interference.”

    Asked today about concerns at the possible rise of new radical mosques, Somers said the new rules would protect against such a thing.

    Whether we like it or not, Islam is a reality in Flanders. We have to live with that. The more we do, the less chance we give to extremism.”

    Between 50 and 100 requests from local communities are currently in his department’s in-tray, he said, dating back to the Homans moratorium in 2017. The list includes mosques as well as other religious communities, including Orthodox.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times